No talks held with S Arabia on Kashmir mediation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that PMLN leader Mohammad Zubair talked irresponsibly about Indian Article 370, Geo News reported. He said that had concern over demographic restructuring in India as regards Article 35A. He said that plan was afoot to get it stopped.

While talking about Saudi Arabia’s role regarding Pakistan, India relations, he said that no talks were held with Saudi Arabia about Riyadh's mediating role between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue.

Earlier, the PML-N lashed out at the government over what it says is a "historic U-turn" on its stance relating to India's Article 370 move in an alleged interview.

PMLN leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair in a tweet: "Is this a historic U-turn. FM Shah Mahmood says Pakistan has no issue with India’s decision to do away with Article 370. Shah Mahmood says this is India’s internal matter. This means Pakistan has agreed to give up its historical stance that Kashmir is a disputed territory," he tweeted.

The former Sindh governor explained that by revoking Article 370, India had made occupied Kashmir a part of its Union Territory, wondering that if Pakistan accepts it as such, then what happened to its decades-old stance. "Then what was the hue & cry for decades especially since 2019?" he asked.