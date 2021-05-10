Scores of Pak cricketers want to move to US: Sami

LAHORE: Test opener Sami Aslam, who left Pakistan to play cricket in the United States (US), has revealed that he has been contacted by first-class cricketers in Pakistan who want to move to the US.

“I have had calls from scores of first-class players in Pakistan wanting to settle in America,” Sami said in an interview. “Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here. A few are close to being signed up in the coming days.

“There’s a 3-year eligibility. I will qualify to play for America in November 2023,” he added.

The 25-year-old Sami said that he has no regrets over moving to another country after what he went through in Pakistan. “I am really happy after being depressed in Pakistan for two years. I was in a bad place due to coaches and events in Pakistan and the way they treated me,” he added.

“I wasn’t one of those players who would keep phoning the coach and praising him. I have always relied on my on-field performances rather than sucking up to coaches or team management,” he said.

Sami left after he was ignored by the selectors for the New Zealand tour.

Sami represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 with seven half-centuries. He last played for Pakistan in a Test match against Sri Lanka back in 2017.