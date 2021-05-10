Nauman worked on batting after South Africa series

LAHORE: Pakistan bowler Nauman Ali, who scored 97 in the first innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe, turned his attention to batting after the South Africa series.

In a virtual press conference, he said he had worked on his batting after the South Africa series earlier this year.

“After the South Africa series, I worked on my batting a lot along with my bowling. The coaching staff also helped me during the camp here prior to the start of the series,” Nauman added.

Nauman’s 97 came in just 104 balls. He and Abid Ali stitched a 169-run stand for the eighth wicket which pushed Pakistan into a very strong position.

Nauman, who reached his maiden half-century in 86 balls, scored his next 45 runs from just 18 balls. Overall, he struck nine fours and five sixes.