Abid praises Numan for support

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has given credit to Nauman Ali for helping him complete his maiden double-century in Test cricket.

The duo was involved in a 169-run partnership for the eighth wicket during which Abid reached 215 not out, his highest score in the five-day format.

While talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 33-year-old praised his partner. “I was confused, especially when [Mohammad] Rizwan got out,” he said. “But Nauman gave me the confidence to carry on. He kept on pushing me to complete my double ton. “Unfortunately, Nauman could not get to 100 runs,” said Abid.