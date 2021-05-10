On Friday (May 7), I travelled from Loralai to Bannu (KP), my home town. We left the house early and ensured that we’re following SOPs – wearing masks and carrying a hand sanitiser. We passed through a dozen security checkpoints and saw that officers on duty weren’t wearing face masks. It seemed as if those people didn’t know that the country is in the middle of a pandemic.

How will these people ensure that people are following SOPs? If they don’t wear masks, how will they convince others to wear one? The government should take notice of this serious situation and issue immediate instructions to all security personnel to strictly implement SOPs in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat