7 children die as water tank walls collapse in Mohmand

GHALANAI: Seven children died and one sustained injuries on Saturday in the Ambaar area of Mohmand district after the walls of a water tank collapsed over them. Rescue sources said the incident occurred when two walls of the water tank suddenly collapsed on the children as they were playing around it. Following the incident, rescue personnel arrived at the site and pulled a child out from underneath the rubble. The ages of the deceased and injured children are said to be between 4 and 12 years.