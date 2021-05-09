British-Pakistani elected councilor in UK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WIGAN: British-Pakistani Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for Finance, Resources and Transformation in Wigan has won her seat in Tyldesley for the second time in elections held on May 6, says a statement.
Wigan is a large town in Greater Manchester, England.
After the results were announces she tweeted: “I am honoured and privileged to be re-elected by the great people of Tyldesley. Thank you for putting your trust and faith in me to represent you on Wigan council. I pledge to you that I will serve everyone in Tyldesley with the best of my abilities and dedication.”
Wigan council is the second largest council of greater Manchester and has 75 councillors altogether.