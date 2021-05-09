Rescue 1122 ambulances deployed at Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Rescue 1122 staff deployed at Pak-Afghan border in view of rise in coronavirus, director general Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmad said here Saturday.

Ambulances and medical teams will be present at the Central Command Torkham health checkpost Dosti Hospital, Dr Khatir Ahmed informed. He said Rescue personnel have been deployed to provide facilities to passengers coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham.

Coronavirus symptoms or suspects need to be safely transported to hospital in an ambulance, Dr Khatir Ahmed said, adding, the Rescue 1122 ambulances will also provide services in daily emergencies.