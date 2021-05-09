Shehbaz tried to flee country in the dark: Farrukh

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Shehbaz Sharif tried to flee the country in the dark. “When he was in power, he was in the country and when he is not in power, he remembers the London Yatra,” he said.

Farrukh Habib in his statement said that there are TT cases against Shehbaz Sharif worth billions of rupees.

He said that those who did not steal the money of the people, did not escape overnight. “The Sharif family is the inventor of money laundering, hundi in the country,” he said.

The federal minister said taking a jibe at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “I ask the slip chairman how many markets he visited in Karachi. How often your chief minister visited the markets.” He said, “You have left the people of Sindh at the mercy of the mafia, the prices of food items are high in Sindh.”

Farrukh Habib said, “You should give relief to the people of Sindh instead of politics, you have left the people of Karachi at the mercy of tanker mafia.”

He said that the government was trying to provide relief to the people as the purpose of giving subsidy was to provide relief to the low-income class and the low-income people were getting relief.

Farrukh Habit also said that the Punjab government had given a subsidy of Rs5 billion in the name of Ramazan cheap bazaar.