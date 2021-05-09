One dies, six injured as car fell into ravine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: One person died and six others were injured when a speedy motorcar fell into a ravine in Khairabad area on Saturday. All the victims, who belonged to the same family, were shifted by the Rescue 1122 personnel to a hospital. The deceased was identified as Ziad, while those injured included Ubaidullah, Ghazi, Hashir, Anees, Hammad and Ali Khan. The Rescue personnel also removed the wreckage of the car with a crane.