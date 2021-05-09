close
May 9, 2021

One dies, six injured as car fell into ravine

NOWSHERA: One person died and six others were injured when a speedy motorcar fell into a ravine in Khairabad area on Saturday. All the victims, who belonged to the same family, were shifted by the Rescue 1122 personnel to a hospital. The deceased was identified as Ziad, while those injured included Ubaidullah, Ghazi, Hashir, Anees, Hammad and Ali Khan. The Rescue personnel also removed the wreckage of the car with a crane.

