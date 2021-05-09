Husn-e-Ramazan contest held

Rawalpindi : An online Husn-e-Ramazan contest was organised by the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and College with an objective to create awareness among the students about the importance of the holy month.

The contest was organised on the directives of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad. Principal Manzoor Hussain moderated the event while Wing Heads Sajida Zafar, Sabeeha Hafeez and Ms Shazia Kanwal prepared the kids for the contest virtually. Around 72 kids participated in the contest which was divided into two categories and the winners were announced virtually. In the category A (Class 1 to 5) Shariq Ali, student of Class 3 was adjudicated the winner while second and third positions were bagged by Haider Ali, and Mohammad Shahryar of Class 4. While in B Category, Azizur Rahman of class Pre-9th was declared the winner, Syed Wajeeh Shah of Class 7 bagged second position while Mohammad Akbar Ammad of Pre 9th was declared third.

While Asma Batool Class 2, Haider Ali Class 4 and Mohammad Kamal class 7 bagged first, second and third positions respectively in Roza Kushai picture contest.

The school management has expressed its gratitude for Old Boys Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad for announcing prizes and certificates for the winning students.