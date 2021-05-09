tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, lower/central Sindh, lower Balochistan Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Narowal, Gujrat, Islamabad, Murree, Balakot, Dir and Mithi. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 37.6°C and minimum was 22.2°C.