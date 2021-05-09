Inter-district transport allowed to operate till 10th

LAHORE : The Punjab government has decided to allow the public transport to operate inter-district till 6pm on May 10 (tomorrow).

Under the steps being taken for lockdowns to prevent spread of COVID-19, the public transport will be completely banned from 6pm on May 10 to 6am on May 15. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Civil Secretariat to review the situation of coronavirus on Saturday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the chief secretary and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the situation caused by coronavirus is being reviewed on a daily basis and the government is taking all possible steps to control the epidemic. He said the only solution to prevent corona is precaution, adding that people should adopt precautionary measures and prove themselves responsible citizens.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said there is no shortage of vaccine in any vaccination centre in Punjab and more than 100,000 people are being vaccinated daily across the province. She said a proposal to provide corona vaccination facility at basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) is under consideration. She hoped that if people took precautions during the lockdown, corona cases would reduce significantly. She added that the war against corona could not be won without the cooperation of people. The Punjab chief secretary said that protection of health of people is most important for the government. He said that in the light of the decisions of NCOC, the decision to enforce the lockdown in the province has been taken in public interest. He said violation of the lockdown would not be tolerated in any case.