COVID claims another 60 lives

LAHORE : As many as 60 patients died of COVID-19 and another 1,817 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 8,951 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 316,334 in the province.

After 8,951 fatalities and recovery of a total of 266,745 patients so far, as many as 40,638 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.

No shortage of vaccine in Punjab The spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday that there is no shortage of vaccine in Punjab.

The spokesperson said that there is no shortage of any vaccine in Punjab including CanSino. The CanSino vaccine is being administered to citizens of over 70 years of age in single dose and adequate stock of this vaccine is available at all centers. The vaccination process is going on as per routine. These rumours have no basis and people in respective age group categories must get themselves vaccinated.”