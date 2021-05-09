close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

66 more trains to be run for Eid rush

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to run 66 more up-and-down trains from different cities of the country, including the provincial capital, in view of the increasing rush of passengers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

After observing the rush, Pakistan Railways decided to run 66 more trains for all cities of the country. Earlier, eight special trains were made operational to accommodate passengers ahead of Eid.

Latest News

More From Lahore