66 more trains to be run for Eid rush

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to run 66 more up-and-down trains from different cities of the country, including the provincial capital, in view of the increasing rush of passengers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
After observing the rush, Pakistan Railways decided to run 66 more trains for all cities of the country. Earlier, eight special trains were made operational to accommodate passengers ahead of Eid.