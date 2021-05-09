Police recover 6.8kg of gold stolen from Clifton jewellery shop

Police investigators investigating the recent jewellery shop robbery case in Clifton have recovered more stolen gold on the information provided by the arrested suspects, including the co-owner of the shop.

“We have recovered more 6.8 kilogrammes of gold,” confirmed Zone South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Akbar Riaz while talking to The News. “The gold has also been handed over to its owner through court.”

A jewellery shop located in the Teen Talwar area in Clifton was robbed a few days ago.

The co-owner, Asif, claimed that robbers used cutters to enter the shop and took away 10 to 12 kilogrammes of gold. Later, in a major development in one of the biggest robberies of the year, police arrested the co-owner for planning the robbery himself to pay off his debts, and recovered three kilogrammes of the stolen gold.

During the initial course of investigations, police found Asif doing suspicious activities hours before the incident as in footage, he was seen disconnecting CCTV cameras and taking off cloth from gold items in the shop.