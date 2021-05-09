Probe urged into uranium seizure in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday called for a thorough investigation as the Indian police seized 7kg of natural uranium from unauthorised people in the country.

“We have noted with serious concern reports about seizure of more than 7 kg natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India,” a statement by Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said the security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries, and there is a need for thorough investigation of the matter.

According to media reports, the Indian police have arrested two men in the western Maharashtra state for illegally possessing the highly radioactive material which could potentially be used by the terrorists to make nuclear explosives. As per the anti-terrorism squad in Maharashtra, the confiscated material is worth around $2.9 million.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces. At least 205 Palestinians were injured in night-time clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and around in East Jerusalem, according to media reports.

“We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” Chaudhri said in a statement.