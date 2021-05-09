New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

BAGHDAD: A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early on Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition said.

The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth targeting US troops in Iraq in less than a week, as an armed campaign blamed on pro-Iranian groups intensifies.

"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.

"No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged," he said in a tweet.

It was only the second time authorities publicly confirmed a drone had been used in an attack on a target inside Iraq.

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition’s Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.

The attack sent shock waves around Iraq -- the tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade the C-RAM air defences it has installed to protect its bases.

But an Iraqi government official told AFP that the Arbil strike was not the first use of a drone against a target inside Iraq.

"Drones were used by pro-Iran groups more than once before the attack in Arbil," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In the meantime, there has been no let-up in rocket and other attacks carried out by the coalition’s foes over the past 18 months.