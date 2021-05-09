Maldives arrests two over attack on ex-president

MALE, Maldives: Maldives police have arrested two people over an assassination attempt on former president Mohamed Nasheed who has been taken off life support, officials and relatives said on Saturday.

The Indian Ocean island has called in international help to investigate Thursday’s bomb attack that left the democracy pioneer and climate activist needing 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his lungs, liver, chest, abdomen and limbs.

Police said two people had been arrested but did not give details. They were looking for four suspects seen in the vicinity of the attack on Thursday night just as Nasheed was about to get in his car.

Australian Federal Police officers and two experts from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime were expected to join the investigation on Saturday.

The 53-year-old, who is now the Maldives second most powerful leader as speaker of parliament, spoke with his family to say he was feeling "much better", his sister Nashida Sattar said.

"The doctors are very happy with recovery progress," added his brother Ibrahim Nasheed. "He is out of life support and breathing on his own. I managed to exchange a few words. He promised to come back stronger and I believe him."

In its first report on the attempted assassination, the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) said a homemade bomb was used.