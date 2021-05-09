Hitachi trains withdrawn in UK over cracks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Four UK train operators on Saturday pulled a number of Hitachi high-speed trains from long-distance routes after cracks were discovered, causing widespread disruption.
Hitachi says there are 181 of the Class 800 Series trains running throughout the UK. They can travel at up to 140 miles per hour.