Napoleon fans outraged by horse memorial

PARIS: A reproduction of the skeleton of Napoleon’s favourite horse Marengo has been hung over the French emperor’s tomb in Paris -- to the outrage of his present-day fans as they commemorate 200 years since his death.

The artwork dubbed "Memento Marengo" by artist Pascal Convert immortalises Napoleon’s loyal steed, who bore the general through several battles before being captured by British troops at Waterloo in 1815.

Convert based his work on ancient traditions of horses accompanying their masters to the grave, copying the skeleton from the thoroughbred’s remains kept in London’s National Army Museum.

"I know some people might not understand this work, but it’s anything but disrespectful," said Eric de Chassey, director of France’s National Art History Institute that has organised a series of modern art pieces displayed at the Invalides museum complex where Napoleon is buried.