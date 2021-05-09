Algeria remembers mass killings under French rule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: Algeria on Saturday honoured thousands killed by French forces in 1945, as the North African country waits for Paris to apologise for its colonial-era crimes. Pro-independence protests broke out after a rally on May 8, 1945 marking the allied victory over Nazi Germany. The rioting triggered in which French troops massacred unarmed civilians.