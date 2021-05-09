close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 9, 2021

Algeria remembers mass killings under French rule

World

AFP
May 9, 2021

ALGIERS: Algeria on Saturday honoured thousands killed by French forces in 1945, as the North African country waits for Paris to apologise for its colonial-era crimes. Pro-independence protests broke out after a rally on May 8, 1945 marking the allied victory over Nazi Germany. The rioting triggered in which French troops massacred unarmed civilians.

Latest News

More From World