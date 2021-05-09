MCI takes over Diamond and Marghazar grounds

ISLAMABAD: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has taken over Diamond and Marghazar Cricket Ground possession following the decision by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Saturday, MCI officials accompanied by a magistrate under the IHC directions reached respective grounds premises and taken over the possession without facing any opposition.

In a detailed judgment, IHC has directed the authorities to take over the possession from private parties who have “failed to satisfy the court that right has accrued in their favour so as to justify interference with the impugned notices whereby they have been directed to vacate the cricket grounds and handover possession to the competent authority.”