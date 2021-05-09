Stomach ailment hits Walker Cup golfers

MIAMI: Players from both teams in the Walker Cup amateur golf match have been hit by a stomach ailment and are under observation at the team hotel, organizers said Friday.

But the Royal & Ancient Golf Club and US Golf Association said in a statement the biennial event between the United States and a team from Britain and Ireland is expected to tee off on schedule on Saturday at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

“Over the past 24 hours, a number of players from both the GB&I and USA Teams have been treated for gastrointestinal issues and are currently under observation by medical professionals at the teams’ hotel,” the organizing bodies said.

They added that Covid-19 had been ruled out as the cause thanks to negative test results for all players in daily screenings.

“The health and safety of the players and all involved in the match is our utmost priority and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

This year’s tournament is the 48th edition of the event first contested in 1922. The United States leads the series 37-9 with one draw.