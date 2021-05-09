PCB faces race against time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces a race against time to hold the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI matches in June 2021-with yet another postponement dominating all three available options.

A well-placed source in the PCB has confirmed to The News that all three options are being considered. Dominantly fears of yet another mess up haunt more if at all organizers decide in favour of moving forward with June 1 dates for the restart. “Though Emirates Board has yet to respond to Pakistan plans to host the remaining matches at Dubai or Abu Dhabi, time aspect has started dominating other available options. With just twenty days remaining to the start of the given June 1 date, the formalities attached have made it increasingly difficult to manage all requirements in time. Logistic problems, one week of the quarantine period and most importantly gathering cricketers from all over the world especially what has happened in India just recently, is making it increasingly difficult to manage all things in time,” the source said.

It is believed that the PCB has not lost hope and is trying to manage things in time. The next few days are very important. One of the PSL franchise officials told The News that during the meeting with the PCB, the option of postponement also came under discussion. “There is no harm even to postpone remaining PSL matches yet again. What has happened in India would be fresh in the minds of leading foreign cricketers. Australians are still waiting in desperation to fly out of India amid COVID-19 fears and prevailing situation. What has happened in India must have left its bad impact on those foreign players who want to be part of any other league. That is why the PCB has decided to pick the UAE venue as one of the available options. But will it be possible to lure cricketers to turn up for the PSL VI remaining matches just under a month to what has happened with IPL? Possibly it would not be all that easy. In such circumstances, the option of yet another postponement becomes more dominant. It would be useless to organize remaining PSL VI matches without the participation of mega foreign stars.”

The franchise owner also fears far less revenues in case the PCB goes on to organize these matches in UAE. “More expenditures and fewer revenues. We are already running in loss. UAE venue would surely eat up whatever profit we are expecting from the leftover matches.”

The franchise owner said that without mega star participation the PCB could even go on hold these matches in Karachi. “Though it is too early to say as how many leading foreign stars would be willing to join the PSL in June, there is no harm in organizing the event in Karachi with some of the back up foreign players.”

The time is defiantly running out for the PCB organizers as they have to make all the arrangements in place by June 20 to start the quarantine period for all the participants three days later. With Pakistan and UAE waiting for the start of Eid, things look increasingly difficult for the PSL organizers to make everything ready within a few working days available at their disposal. So it is the postponement option that looks most likely.