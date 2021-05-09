Govt disburses over Rs70.62bln for water projects in FY21

ISLAMABAD: The government has disbursed Rs70,619.208 million for various water resource projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in three quarters of the fiscal year 2020/21.

According to the data of the Planning Commission, Rs77,860.087 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year.

Of the total allocation, the domestic share was Rs64,362 million, while foreign component was estimated as Rs13,498 million.

Similarly, an amount of Rs57,796.031 million was released from the domestic share, while Rs12,823.177 million was received under foreign component so far.

An amount of Rs 16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs5,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam project (land acquisition and re-settlement), Rs1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD, Rs1,968 million for construction of Basool Dam, Rs1,797 million for the construction of Mangi Dam, Rs2,000 million for the construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs1,500 million for the construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs1,356.346 million for Darwat Dam and Rs2,000 million for Garuk Storage Dam.

The government also earmarked Rs7,000 million for Mohmand Dam, Rs3,000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs2,500 million for Naulong Storage Dam, Rs1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme, and Rs3,000 million for the construction of Winder Dam.

Similarly, Rs2,000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (remaining works), Rs500 million for the construction of 100 dams in Balochistan, and Rs30 million for the construction of Delay Action Dam at Zarkhune.

Similarly, the government has released Rs49,794.241 million for various projects of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2020/21.

An amount of Rs36,299.980 million was allocated for various NTDC/PEPCO projects in the current fiscal year.

Of the total allocation, the domestic share was Rs8,607.960 million, while foreign component was estimated at 27,692 million.

An amount of Rs7,375.860 million was released from the domestic share, while Rs42,418.381 million was received under the foreign aid component.

Likewise, Rs4,000 million was allocated for the evacuation of power from 1,224MW wind power plants at Jhimphir clusters (NTDC), Rs2,500 million for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs (NTDC), Rs1,160 million for the evacuation of power from 2,160MW Dasu HPP Stage-I (NTDC), Rs3,000 million for 220kV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob transmission line along with 220kV Zhob substation (NTDC) and Rs2,675 million for the construction of new 220kV Guddu-Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line for the improvement of power supply system in South areas (NTDC) in the PSDP 2020/21.

Similarly, Rs3,200 million was earmarked for 500kV Faisalabad New (2x750) (now 500KV Faisalabad West along with allied T/Ls) (NTDC), Rs3,000 million for 500kV HVDC transmission system between Tajikistan and Pakistan for Central Asia-South Asia transmission interconnection (CASA-1000) (NTDC), Rs3,000 million for 500kV Lahore, North (NTDC), Rs 2,130 million for the enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extension and augmentation of the existing grid stations (NTDC), Rs1,300 million for the conversion of the existing 220kV substations at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS Technology (NTDC) and Rs1,000 million for the evacuation of power from wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo Wind Clusters (NTDC).