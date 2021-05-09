tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Since Eid is around the corner, many people are busy in Eid shopping. It is quite shocking to see that people are not following SOPs. The provicial governments, which have warned people several times, have failed to strictly implement SOPs. This irresponsible attitude can lead us to an unmanageable healthcare crisis. People should stay at home. They must understand that our lives are more important than Eid shopping.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad