Stay at home

Newspost

 
May 9, 2021

Since Eid is around the corner, many people are busy in Eid shopping. It is quite shocking to see that people are not following SOPs. The provicial governments, which have warned people several times, have failed to strictly implement SOPs. This irresponsible attitude can lead us to an unmanageable healthcare crisis. People should stay at home. They must understand that our lives are more important than Eid shopping.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad

