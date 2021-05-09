KARACHI: Pakistan Peoplesâ€™ Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail once again emerged victorious after recounting of the votes of the by-election held in Karachiâ€™s constituency of NA-249 in its District West.

The recounting of votes completed late on Saturday evening as it continued for three days. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered recounting of votes on the application of the PMLN candidate Miftah Ismail.

The PMLN, PTI, Pak Sarzameen Party and MQM earlier boycotted the recounting process at its outset while citing certain irregularities in this regard.

According to the unofficial and preliminary result of the recounting, PPPâ€™s candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerged victorious in the by-election contest by securing 15,656 votes. Dr Miftah Ismail secured second position with 14,747 votes. PTI candidate secured third position, PSP fourth, PTI, fifth, while MQMâ€™s candidate remained sixth in the contest.

In his statement, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also PPPâ€™s Karachi chapter President, greeted the partyâ€™s candidate for his victory with a margin of over 900 votes after completion of the recounting process. He expressed gratitude to the voters of the constituency for reposing trust in the PPPâ€™s candidate.

The by-election in the constituency was held on April 29 but delayed announcement of the unofficial result of the by-poll made it highly controversial.