Eid shoppers swarm markets before lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Though a weekday, Friday witnessed unprecedented crowds of shoppers in markets and malls of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as it was the last day before the start of the weeklong pandemic-induced closure of businesses.

The people, especially women and children, jostled and shoved each other pushing their way to garment, footwear, jewellery, crockery and grocery shops, especially near the market closure time of 6pm.

Only a few were seen follow precautionary measures against coronavirus. Most visitors blatantly flouted the mask and physical distancing restrictions as officials of the police and administration weren’t there.

Massive traffic jams were reported in Islamabad’s G-9, Jinnah Super, Super, F-8, G-10 and Aabpara markets and Rawalpindi’s Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Lalkurti and Chorh Chowk markets, especially in the afternoon.

People also went to vegetable markets and weekly bazaars in large numbers.

The traders said the shoppers also included the residents of the outskirts of the twin cities.