Non-serious attitude of minister, secy leads to conclusion of PA session

LAHORE: The non-serious attitude of the provincial minister, Mines and Minerals, as well as the parliamentary secretary concerned led to the conclusion of the question hour session in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Mian Shafi Muhammad, who is an MPA from Rahim Yar Khan, made the question hour session pending at the request of Law Minister Raja Basharat and members of the opposition benches. The session had already started with a delay of over two hours. Raja Basharat expressed dismay over the absence of the minister and the parliamentary secretary concerned from the proceedings. The session started two and a half hours late under the chair of Mian Shafi Muhammad. Raja Basharat while speaking on the floor of the House endorsed the demand of the opposition for pending the question hour.

This is noteworthy that the minister concerned, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, is a PMLQ MPA and hails from Chakwal. Raja Basharat while expressing anger over the absence of the minister stated that in the last three decades since he had been returning to the PA, he has not seen such non-serious attitude.