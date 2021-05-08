close
Sat May 08, 2021



SOPs violated in Friday prayers congregations

ISLAMABAD: The faithful observed 'Jummatul Wida' (the last Friday of Ramazan), by attending mosque congregations here in large numbers. Though the government had announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for 'Jummatul Wida' events to stem the spread of COVID-19, worshippers largely turned a deaf ear to them and neither observed physical distancing nor used face marks.

