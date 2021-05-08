Sanjrani takes notice of financial fraud by illegal companies, Apps

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday took notice of the media reports and complaints regarding financial fraud by some illegal companies and Apps in Pakistan.

He directed the agencies concerned to take all possible steps to protect the people from such counterfeiting. He also sought regular reports in this regard from the departments concerned including Finance Division, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology and SECP.

Separately, in a special message, he said on Friday that relations between Pakistan and China had grown stronger in the past seven decades.

On the completion of 70 years of friendship, he congratulated the peoples of Pakistan and China and noted that relations between Pakistan and China had proved to be deep and fraternal over time.

“Relations with China play an important role in our foreign policy and it is a matter of pride for me to further enhance Pak-China relations after assuming the office of chairman Senate.

“All political parties are united on bilateral cooperation and friendship with China, as the two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time,” he noted.

Sadiq Sanjrani will leave for Djibouti on May 13 on a four-day visit on the special invitation of the President of Djibouti.

The Senate chairman will attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guela on May 15 at a special invitation.

He will hold meetings with senior officials, president and prime minister of Djibouti.