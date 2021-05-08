Yaum-ul-Quds rally

MULTAN: A rally was organised to mark Yaum-ul-Quds on Friday and its participants condemned solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli forces. The participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Israeli aggression. The rally started from Imambargah chowk Qadafi and the participants raised slogans Israel. Addressing the rally, Allama Qazi Nader Abbas Alvi said the efforts would be backed to establish an independent Palestinian state and the liberation of the first Qiblah. He accused the United Nations of playing a double role in the establishment of separate state for Palestinians. He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also declared Israel an illegal state.