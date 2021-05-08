Physical remand of Javed Latif extended

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Friday extended by three days the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, an accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

Javed was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by a sessions court. The police produced Javed before the court of a judicial magistrate and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigations. The police stated that they are yet to recover the second cell phone of the accused. The judge while accepting the plea of the police extended the physical remand, directing the police to produce him again before the court on May 10 along with the investigation report. The Township police had registered a case against Javed Latif over a complaint filed by a citizen, Jameel Saleem, for maligning the state institutions. The case was registered under Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B.