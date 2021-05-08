Farooq Bazai nominated as new HEC chairman

KARACHI: The government has nominated Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai as the new chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Presently, he has been serving as vice-chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, and as a member Higher Education Commission. However, the post of chairman will remain vacant as per the orders of the Sindh High Court.

According to the notification, issued by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Engineer Bazai has been nominated to act as chairperson in terms of Section 8(3) of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002. The notification states that the operation of notification shall be subject to the orders, passed by honourable SHC in suit No 774/2021. The previous chairman, Dr Tariq Banuri, ceased to hold the post of chairman HEC on 26-03-2021 after the controlling authority removed him. Dr Banuri challenged his removal in a petition, filed in the SHC. In addition, Dr Shaista Sohail, executive director, posted on deputation in the HEC, will reach superannuation in July this year.