Khushab by-polls debacle: PPP central Punjab leaders resign

By Asim Yasin

LAHORE: The PPP Central Punjab organization, including President Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Chaudhry Manzur Ahmed and Information Secretary Hasan Murtaza Friday resigned from their offices.

The organization resigned a day after Khushab by-polls in which the PPP candidate could not even bag 500 votes.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accepted the resignations.

The current political situation came under discussion in the meeting chaired by Bilawal. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor and Information Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza attended the meeting.

The top office-bearers of PPP Central Punjab tendered their resignations from their posts to pave way for election of a new leadership for the next three years.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the performance of the leadership of the central Punjab and said their loyalty with the party was unforgettable.