Housing society: NAB materialises plea bargain worth Rs 2.25b

LAHORE: As a major breakthrough in the history of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, the regional bureau has successfully materialised a plea bargain worth Rs 2.25 billion in the Grand Avenue Housing Society case.

According to a press release, the NAB stated that the court gave go ahead to the above-mentioned plea bargain on Friday. As per details shared by the NAB, a regional board meeting was held on May 5, which was chaired by the DG NAB Lahore and was briefed by a combined investigation team. The board after taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case had given approval to the plea bargain application forwarded by accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan and others amounting to Rs 2.25 billion in which no less than 2,150 affectees of the said housing scandal would be benefitted, as per law.

Accordingly, the regional bureau has confiscated properties as surety against the plea bargain amount from the accused. The properties include Vesta Cash & Carry, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, 52 Kanals situated at Mouza Shahzada, Tehsil Model Town, Lahore, Tower D, 68 apartments, DHA Phase-VIII, Lahore and Tower C, 3 apartments, DHA Phase-VIII, Lahore. Moreover, the accused has submitted an amount of Rs 750 million as down payment to the NAB.

The NAB Lahore had initiated an inquiry against the Grand Avenue Housing Society administration last year after receiving numerous complaints of cheating general public.

The inquiry was subsequently upgraded into investigation in September 2020. Whereas, in a short span of 15 months, the NAB Lahore concluded the said matter in which 2,150 affectees would be financially benefitted.