Soldier injured in Afghan cross border firing

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire across international border on a military post in Bajaur District, says ISPR.
Pakistan troops responded promptly. During exchange of fire a soldier got injured. Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.