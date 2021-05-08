Grand Avenue Housing Society: NAB materialises plea bargain worth Rs 2.25 bn

LAHORE: The regional bureau has successfully materialized a plea bargain worth Rs 2.25 billion in the Grand Avenue Housing Society case. As per details shared by the NAB, a regional board meeting was held on May 5, which was chaired by the DG NAB Lahore and was briefed by a combined investigation team.

The board after taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case had given approval to the plea bargain application forwarded by accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan and others amounting to Rs 2.25 billion in which no less than 2,150 affectees of the said housing scandal would be benefitted, as per law.

Accordingly, the regional bureau has confiscated properties as surety against the plea bargain amount from the accused. Moreover, the accused has submitted an amount of Rs 750 million as down payment to the NAB.