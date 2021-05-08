close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

Sadiq Sanjrani takes notice of financial fraud by illegal companies, Apps

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday took notice of the media reports and complaints regarding financial fraud by some illegal companies and Apps in Pakistan.

He directed the agencies concerned to take all possible steps to protect the people from such counterfeiting. He also sought regular reports in this regard from the departments concerned including Finance Division, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology and SECP. Separately, in a special message, he said on Friday that relations between Pakistan and China had grown stronger in the past seven decades.

Latest News

More From Pakistan