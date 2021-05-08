Sadiq Sanjrani takes notice of financial fraud by illegal companies, Apps

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday took notice of the media reports and complaints regarding financial fraud by some illegal companies and Apps in Pakistan.

He directed the agencies concerned to take all possible steps to protect the people from such counterfeiting. He also sought regular reports in this regard from the departments concerned including Finance Division, State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology and SECP. Separately, in a special message, he said on Friday that relations between Pakistan and China had grown stronger in the past seven decades.