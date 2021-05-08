Last-minute scramble for shopping ahead of Eid curbs

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis across the country crowded into markets on Friday as they scrambled to complete their Eid shopping before movement-limiting restrictions went into force in most of the country in the evening.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had suggested Eid holidays from May 8-16 while unveiling its “stay home, stay safe” messaging, and subsequently announced a raft of other stricter measures to prevent the coronavirus spreading further during the mingling of families during Eid festivities.

The federal capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan followed suit, while Sindh province announced enhanced restrictions during Eid holidays beginning May 09 and ending on the 16th, with everything closing down except for essential services and public transport, inter-city and inter-provincial travel coming to a halt next evening (Sunday).

Geo News correspondents reported people ignoring coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) like wearing face masks and maintaining a modicum of social distancing in markets in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Multan. It comes as Pakistan registered 140 Covid-linked fatalities and another 4,298 infections in the 24 hours leading to Friday. The country has recorded more than 840,000 cases and 18,500 deaths so far.

In Punjab, at least 20 shops were sealed in Lahore and 50 people were arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs from various city areas. The shops were sealed for remaining open after scheduled timings while 10 people were arrested for not wearing face masks. The other 40 people were arrested from a snooker club.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhtwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered all the provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants to the Chief Minister, parliamentary secretaries and lawmakers to avoid all indoor and outdoor public interactions and gatherings at their Hujras, residences, villages and towns on Eidul Fitr.

The KP government, however, walked back on its earlier transport ban and kept intra-city and inter-district public transport open on Saturday and Sunday (May 8-9) for the convenience of the people. According to a statement issued by the transport department, all public transport will operate with 50 per cent of passengers aboard. The Peshawar BRT will remain suspended from May 8-16.