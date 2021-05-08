Bajwa assures MBS of Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi security

JEDDAH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday assured Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) of Pakistan’s commitment to the security of the kingdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa also met Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Jeddah.

During the meeting with the crown prince, the COAS said Pakistan was resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

The Saudi crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. He said the relations between KSA and Pakistan were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations would continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah, the ISPR added.