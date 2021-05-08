Imran begins Saudi visit to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are set to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship in diverse areas including trade, military and investment as Prime Minister Imran Khan pays a three-day visit to the Kingdom beginning Friday.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enter into several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in trade and other important areas during the visit of the Prime Minister starting late Friday.

The signing of MoUs will take place at the Saudi Royal Court in Jeddah following the meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two sides will hold delegation-level talks to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia is important in the backdrop of recent regional developments as the two countries enjoy a strong economic and military relationship with an all-time opportunity to strengthen the bond.

During the three-day official visit, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

According to the Foreign Office, the Prime Minister will meet the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

The Prime Minister will perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon Him) in Medina Munawwara. He will also interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan fully supports the Saudi Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 that includes ‘Saudi Green Initiative’ and the ‘Green Middle East Initiative’ which are closely aligned with Pakistan’s “Clean & Green Pakistan Initiative”.

Both initiatives call for investing in nature-based solutions to address climate change. Pakistan has made significant contributions towards augmenting the security of Saudia Arabia through strong military-to-military ties.

Former Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif is heading the Saudi-led military alliance against terrorism. As regional cooperation among Muslim countries is the need of the hour especially in the face of challenges like Islamophobia, Pakistan has recently welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative for peace with Iran, expressing confidence that it will lead to unity among the Muslim world.