Gul sees pacers not realising their potential

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul thinks that current pacers do not know about their strengths.

In an interview, the recently retired 37-year-old Umar said: “We have a good pace attack but there is a lack of smartness while bowling. In the T20Is against Zimbabwe, I saw they were not bowling to their potential. They were told to use variations and overused it and forgot about their strength which is pace.

“They will get success when they know their strengths. They have potential and can bowl upto 140,” he added.

Gul revealed that during his stint with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six, he asked Mohammad Hasnain to show aggression while bowling.

“I told one thing to him [Hasnain] that he will play as a strike bowler. I suggested him to improve his body language as he is a 140 plus bowler. He is quite shy, therefore, I recommended him to show more aggression as a strike bowler,” he said. “He has potential but he has to change his mindset,” he added.