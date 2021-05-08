Tabish third oldest Pakistan debutant

LAHORE: Tabish Khan on Friday became Pakistan’s third oldest debutant in the longest format of the game.

Tabish, who got his first Test cap in the second Test against Zimbabwe, is 36. Miran Bakhsh is still the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan as he played his first match in 1955 at the age of 47 against India.

Amir Elahi is the second oldest debutant for Pakistan in Test who played his first game in 1952 at the age of 44.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq presented the Test cap to Tabish ahead of the game, 18 years after he made his first-class debut.

The pacer, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said he aimed to meet the expectations of his supporters.

“The feeling of making Test debut is indescribable,” Tabish said. “It’s been a long journey but finally my dream has come true. I can’t express my feelings,” he added. Tabish has bagged 598 wickets in first class cricket.