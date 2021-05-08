Weekly SPI up 0.5pc

KARACHI: Weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the combined income group increased 0.50 percent week-on-week and jumped 17.05 percent year-on-year for the week ended May 6, 2021, data showed on Friday.

Inflation report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the increase was mainly on account of higher food and utility prices, with the worst YoY impact felt by those spending up to Rs17,732. For this quintile, SPI was up 19.81 percent YoY and and 0.37 percent WoW.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

All consumption groups witnessed an increase in SPI. During the week, prices of 18 items increased, seven decreased, while prices of 26 items remained unchanged.