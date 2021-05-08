FPCCI hails govt’s decision

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Ministry of Commerce for taking measures to facilitate trade and industry during Eid holidays, a statement said on Friday.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo referred to the reduction in Eid-ul-Fitr holidays specifically for banks, Customs, and ports, termed it a business, industry, and trade-friendly decision. “It serves the broader national interest of Pakistan by the means of protecting economic activities and growth momentum,” Maggo said, adding that FPCCI had already recommended a change in the decision on Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The FPCCI president has extended his warmth to the federal government for finding solutions to all the pending issues through dialogue and discussions.

He reiterated that the FPCCI doors were open to the prime minister and his cabinet for a better understanding of issues of economy and business.