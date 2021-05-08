Gold rates rise Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion prices in the local market increased Rs1,100/tola to Rs 105,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs944 to Rs90,450, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $25 to $1,820/ounce. However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs1,183.12, it added.