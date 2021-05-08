35 suspects held during search operation

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Friday conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Mera abadi, a sub-urban area adjacent to Sector G-11, and arrested 35 suspects.

During the operation some 500 persons were checked while 50 houses searched for criminals.

Around 45 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station for interrogation, a news release said. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The SSP emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.