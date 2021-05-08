UET postpones ECAT

close
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has postponed Engineering College Admission Test (ECAT 2021) until further orders, which was scheduled to be held from 24 to 27 May, 2021 across Punjab. Similarly, the mock test which was scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 May, 2021 has also been postponed. However, the process of registration will be continued.

